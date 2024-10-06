Wonderla Hyderabad announces Dasara offers

Hyderabad: India’s largest amusement park chain, has announced a special Dasara festival offer at Wonderla Hyderabad, running until October 10.

To celebrate the festival, the Wonderla Hyderabad is providing a “buy 2, get 1 free” ticket deal for online bookings. This limited-time offer can be booked until October 10, with tickets valid for use until October 31.

Additionally, an exclusive “buy 2 tickets with food combo and get 1 ticket with food combo free” deal is also available.

Visitors can enjoy Dasara festivities, including a DJ set, lively Bathukamma celebrations, and a Dasara-themed procession until October 13. The park will also feature fun games, delicious offerings at the street food fest, and captivating street magic performances throughout the day.

Wonderla Hyderabad has recently introduced two new rides, Hyperverse and G-Fall, enhancing the experience for guests.

The amusement park encourages visitors to book entry tickets in advance through their online portal at Wonderla Bookings. Customers can also purchase tickets directly at the counters or contact 084 146 76333 or 91000 63636 for more information about the water park in Hyderabad.

