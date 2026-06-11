Won’t abandon Mamata Banerjee in hard times: Shatrughan Sinha

New Delhi: Actor-turned-politician Shatrughan Sinha on Thursday, June 11, asserted that he would not abandon TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee in difficult times, saying she had stood by him when he was going through a challenging phase.

In an exclusive interview with PTI, the TMC MP from Asansol said some people may have left Banerjee due to compulsions, fears or allurements, but his principled stand is that he would neither desert the party nor its leader.

“I will not leave Mamata Banerjee in her difficult time. She stood by me when I was facing a tough time after losing the election in Patna,” Sinha said.

The Lok Sabha MP underlined that Banerjee is a street fighter and she still commands a 41 per cent vote share in West Bengal, referring to the recently held assembly election in the state that the TMC lost.

“I am grateful to those who invited me to join the TMC rebel group, but my principled stand is I should stand by Mamata Banerjee now. As of now, I won’t change my path,” he said.

Following the assembly election debacle, there has been a split in the TMC’s legislature party as well as its MPs.