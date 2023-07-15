‘Won’t ask votes from villages that have 24/7 power’: Revanth Reddy

Hyderabad: Attacking the legitimacy of the Bharat Rashtra Samithi’s claim of supplying 24/7 electricity to farmers, Telangana Congress president Revanth Reddy on Saturday said that the party would not seek votes from villages where the ruling party’s claims were true.

“Let us visit all the 3500 substations across Telangana and check the line of current. If it is found that the 24-hour nonstop power supply has been provided we will not seek votes there,” Reddy said while speaking to the media here.

This is an open challenge to KCR from TPCC chief @revanth_anumula



Let us visit all the 3500 substations across Telangana and check the line of current. If it is found that 24-hour nonstop power supply was provided, we will not ask for votes in those villages that come under the… pic.twitter.com/QnrdUp71mo — Telangana Congress (@INCTelangana) July 15, 2023

The Congress leader also went on to ask if chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao would beg for the forgiveness of the people if the claim was proven wrong.

The challenge comes amid the verbal warfare between the Congress and the BRS, after Reddy’s alleged remark of three hours of free power being enough for farmers. He had also supposedly said that a round-the-clock free electricity supply is not required.

Earlier in the day, Bharat Rashtra Samithi working president KT Rama Rao had called for farmer meetings in different parts of the state to condemn the Congress’ stance on free power.