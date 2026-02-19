Won’t leave India without prior permission, will cooperate in probe: Anil Ambani tells SC

New Delhi: Reliance Group chairman Anil Ambani has filed an undertaking in the Supreme Court that he will not leave the country without its prior permission and fully cooperate with agencies’ probe into the alleged Rs 40,000 crore banking and corporate fraud involving the Anil Dhirubhai Ambani Group (ADAG).

In an affidavit filed before the top court, the industrialist stated that he was not a flight risk and has no intention to evade the process of law.

“I state on oath that I have not left India since July 2025, since the inception of the present investigations, and presently have no plan or intention to travel outside India. It is further undertaken that in the event any requirement of foreign travel arises, I shall seek prior leave and permission of this court before undertaking any such travel,” Ambani said.

“I, with utmost bona fide, have been fully cooperating with the investigating agencies in connection with the ongoing investigations and continues to extend complete cooperation,” he added.

Also Read https://www.siasat.com/sc-issues-fresh-notices-to-anil-ambani-adag-on-pil-alleging-massive-banking-corporate-fraud-3330133/

The submissions have been in response to a plea filed by former bureaucrat E A S Sarma seeking a fair, prompt and dispassionate probe into the alleged massive banking and corporate fraud involving the ADAG, Anil Ambani and the group companies.

The affidavit further stated that he has been summoned by the Directorate of Enforcement to appear on February 26, 2026, and undertook to appear and join the investigation on the said date.

“I undertake to fully cooperate with the authorities, while ensuring procedural clarity and preventing any suggestion of evasion or selective presentation of facts by the petitioner,” Ambani said.

He submitted that the affidavit was being filed to demonstrate that his conduct has been transparent, cooperative.

Voicing displeasure over the “unexplained delay” in investigations, the top court on February 4 had directed the Central Bureau of Investigation and the Enforcement Directorate to conduct a fair, prompt and dispassionate probe into alleged fraud.

When Sarma expressed apprehension that he may flee, Ambani, represented by senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, assured the top court that he will not leave the country without its prior nod.

The PIL filed by Sarma alleged systematic diversion of public funds, fabrication of financial statements and institutional complicity across multiple entities of ADAG.