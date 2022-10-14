Words are of Kejriwal spoken by Italia, says Smriti Irani

New Delhi: Union Minister Smriti Irani on Friday launched a blistering attack on Aam Aadmi Party chief and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and blamed him for the statements made by AAP’s Gujarat’s chief Gopal Italia.

“Italia insulted 100-year-old Hiraben, the mother of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. She was maliciously attacked by AAP. I say the words of Kejriwal are being spoken by Italia. And I dare Kejriwal to come to Gujraat and speak such words… You (Kejriwal) are not sparing a 100-year-old woman who has nothing to do with politics. I dare you Mr. Kejriwal to come to Gujarat and speak your own words,” Irani said while speaking to mediapersons here.

She said that attacking a 100-year-old woman will turn into a big political defeat for the AAP. She said the people of Gujarat have now decided to teach the AAP a political lesson.

“If you (AAP) think that attacking a 100-year-old woman, just because she is mother of the PM, will help you gain in politics, you are mistaken. This is Gujarat and Gujarati will make you pay for this in the upcoming elections,” she said.

Irani said that by such statements which were made by Italia at the instructions of Kejriwal, the Gujarati sentiments were hurt.

She said that it was not the first time Italia did that, and while Kejriwal was well aware of his record, the whole party supported the serial offender.

“You (AAP) abuse us, abuse our organisation but don’t hurl abuses at a 100-year-old woman. This is unacceptable. People will not spare such a political attempt. Gujaratis will now bring AAP to political justice,” said Irani.

She repeated that it was a malicious attack on the PM’s mother which was being done at the behest of Kejriwal. She said that to be in the limelight, AAP can do anything.

“For a mere political profit AAP can stoop to such a low. This is your character Mr. Kejriwal. How can you hurl abuses at the mother of someone just because he is your political rival. Everything is happening at Kejriwal’s order,” she again claimed.

Irani said that how Kejriwal can call him the ‘Avatar of Lord Krishna’ even after abusing a 100-year-old woman, and added, “what was stopping Kejriwal to throw Italia out of his party”.

“Kejriwal, why are you making someone (Italia) say your words, I dare you to speak your words openly, if you have guts. How can women feel safe under your regime,” she said.

Recently, two old videos of Italia surfaced, one in which he criticises Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s “neech” politics, and another in which he makes derogatory remarks against women.