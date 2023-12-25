Work 18 hrs a day, act against land grabbers: CM to Telangana officials, cops

Hyderabad: The Telangana government has decided to grant full freedom to the police to take stringent action against land grabbers in the state.

In a review meeting held on Sunday, December 24, with collectors and SPs of districts across the state, chief minister Revanth Reddy urged the officials to ensure stricter action against land encroachments and action against violators of rules.

Revanth Reddy also stated that if officials have problems in working with the Congress government, they are free to immediately withdraw from duties after informing the chief secretary and DGP. He further advised officials to work 18 hours a day.

Appointment of district ministers, special segment officers

Chief minister Revanth Reddy has stressed upon the need for the government message to reach gram sabhas. “Our mission is to provide welfare to everyone who deserves it,” said the CM, adding that a review meet would be held every 4 months.

Stating that the Congress was a friendly and open-minded government, he advised officials to give in their suggestions for better governance.

He stated that stringent action will be taken against those who are negligent in implementing welfare schemes.

“Officials should win people’s hearts and gain a good name. Officers should think that they can work in any situation and anywhere. Officers should have a humane dimension. A lot of people were martyred in the cause of Telangana state,” he stated.