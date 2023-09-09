Work-life balance? Bengaluru man takes laptop to ‘Jawan’ screening

Shah Rukh Khan is not just a name in Bollywood but an emotion in India where actors are worshipped. Long queues were seen in front of ticket counters as shows went houseful.

SRK’s latest blockbuster, Jawan, broke all box office records with its 129.6 crore collection on the first day, the highest for a Hindi movie globally, as fans flocked to theatres to watch the actor in action.

A moviegoer was seen carrying his laptop to the screening of Jawan in Bengaluru causing a stir on social media.

A picture surfaced X, on Saturday, where a person could be seen using his laptop even as the film began rolling, in what some users termed as an attempt to ‘strike a work-life balance’.

After the COVID-19 pandemic, the issue of work-life balance has been brought to the forefront.

For some people, working from home improved their work-life balance considerably, while on the other hand, many had to stay logged in round the clock to achieve targets.

The picture captioned as ‘Peak Bengaluru’ shared by X user Neelangana Noopur from an INOX theatre in Bangalore has reignited the debate.

“When Jawan’s first day is important but life is #PeakBengaluru. Observed at #Bangalore Inox. No emails or Team sessions were harmed in taking this pic,” Noopur’s post read.

Observed at a #Bangalore INOX. No emails or Teams sessions were harmed in taking this pic.@peakbengaluru pic.twitter.com/z4BOxWSB5W — Neelangana Noopur (@neelangana) September 8, 2023

The thriller starring SRK, and south superstars Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi, has grossed Rs 2000 crore globally in two days.

The pan-India film, directed by Tamil filmmaker Atlee and starring Deepika Padukone in a special appearance, was released worldwide on Thursday in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.