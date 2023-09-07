Watch: LED lights in Pakistan bride’s lehenga turn heads

A video of a newlywed couple from Pakistan went viral on social media for embedding a unique element into their wedding attire.

With an aim to make his bride ‘shine brighter’, a Pakistani man created an LED Lehenga for his bride for their ‘Mehendi’ function.

In the video, symmetrical attachments of LED lights at the bottom bride’s dress stunned the guests as the couple walked under a cot decorated with flowers.

Taking it to social media, the bride, Rehab Maqsood, shared a video of her wedding ceremony donning her green LED Lehenga.

The post was captioned, “Throwback to my Mehndi 2023. My dress was designed by my super duper husband who always wanted his bride to shine bright with lights on his Big day. I was told that people will make fun of you but I wore it proudly, as I know no man did such kind of effort for their bride.”

The post was a compilation of several pictures and videos from the ‘Mehndi’ function. The video showed the unique Lehenga full of LEDs.

But the reaction she received from the netizens was quite opposite to what the couple was expecting.

The dress left the netizens divided, where most people did not like the ‘shining’ Lehenga. Some even commented that her husband ‘hates’ her and ‘did not understand the assignment’.

Some also cracked jokes about the situation and pointed out that the groom should have done the same with his clothes. The post was shared a few days ago and has received thousands of views and likes from people.

“Mai toh ussi waqt divorce le leti,” commented a netizen. “When Electrical Engineers Get Married,” wrote another.