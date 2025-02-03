Work on 200-yr-old vegetable market in Hyderabad’s Old City faces setbacks

Hyderabad: The restoration works of Mir Alam Mandi, the 200-year-old vegetable market in Hyderabad’s Old City, have slowed down with the completion of the project nowhere in near sight.

The state government entrusted the task of restoring the historic market to the Quli Qutb Shah Urban Development Authority (QQSUDA). The cost of the project is Rs 10.50 crore. The agency had invited and finalised bids for the restoration of the nearly 200-year-old market with works expected to be completed within 18 months.

The works commenced in April 2023, and have been going at a slow pace with several breaks. Official sources said that the QQSUDA does not have adequate funds to foot the bills of the contractors and hence the works were slowed down.

As a part of the project, the authorities will take up works related to the structural stability of the market and as a part of the exercise, the Mir Alam Mandi arch/kaman will also be strengthened keeping in mind the traffic and population density of that area in the coming years.

Remodelling the stormwater drain at the age-old vegetable market in Hyderabad’s Old City, illuminating the entire place using LEDs, restoring the roads, and setting up a transformer for an uninterrupted power supply are the other works that are on anvil.

The 200-year-old bustling market which epitomises a glorious past is spread over a five-acre parcel of land and consists of 43 shops that are operated by around 300 vendors.

The Municipal Administration & Urban Development (MAUD) officials had planned to restore the Nizam-era market to its original grandeur and preserve its historical significance.