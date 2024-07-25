‘Worked as waiter in Hyderabad’: TOP Bigg Boss OTT 3 contestant

Mumbai: Bigg Boss OTT 3 is currently making a lot of headlines as the show approaches its thrilling finale. Actor Sai Ketan Rao, hailing from Hyderabad, has emerged as one of the most talked about contestants of the season. He has won hearts with his genuine personality and compelling gameplay, leaving fans eager to see him make it to the finale.

During a candid conversation with Naezy, Sai Ketan Rao opened up about his early struggles before finding fame. He shared his experience of distributing pamphlets on the streets of Hyderabad around 2012-13, revealing that he earned less than Rs 200-300 per day.

He said, “I used to distribute pamphlets on the road in Hyderabad around 2012-13. They used to pay less than Rs 200-300. I would wake up at 3:30AM and go to the distribution center. After that, I would go to the park and roads around 6 AM where people would come for a walk, I used to distribute flyers there. Many of the pamphlets were immediately discarded. Some people didn’t even look at them, they would just take them and throw them away.

“At around 8-9 AM, I would return home. Later, I worked at a local restaurant in the Himayatnagar area, where I worked as both a cashier and a waiter, we used to switch roles according to shift timings. Sometimes I worked as a cashier one day and the next day, I would become a waiter,” he added.

More About Sai Ketan Rao

Sai Ketan Rao is well-known for his roles in popular StarPlus serials such as Mehndi Hai Rachne Waali and Chashni. Born to an architect father from Maharashtra and a nutritionist mother from Hyderabad, Sai’s educational journey took him from Solapur to Pune, and eventually to Hyderabad, where he completed his education and graduated.

After working for an Australian company, Sai followed his passion for acting by joining Ramanaidu Film School. His career includes notable Telugu films and web series.