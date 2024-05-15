Worker electrocuted in Tamil Nadu

The incident took place close to a farmland and the worker died when he came into contact with the electrified fence, they said.

Published: 15th May 2024 9:24 pm IST
Representative Image

Theni: A worker died of electrocution on Wednesday at a village near here after he came in contact with an electrified fence illegally put up, local officials said.

Demanding justice for the victim and his kin, family members and villagers refused to remove the body.

Officials have assured the family of support and action against those who put up the electric fence without authorisation and causing the death.

Published: 15th May 2024 9:24 pm IST

