Worker electrocuted in Tamil Nadu

Theni: A worker died of electrocution on Wednesday at a village near here after he came in contact with an electrified fence illegally put up, local officials said.

The incident took place close to a farmland and the worker died when he came into contact with the electrified fence, they said.

Demanding justice for the victim and his kin, family members and villagers refused to remove the body.

Officials have assured the family of support and action against those who put up the electric fence without authorisation and causing the death.