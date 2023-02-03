Working for deprived, backward sections our priority: PM Modi

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India|   Published: 3rd February 2023 6:41 pm IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Guwahati: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday asserted that the welfare of the deprived and backward sections is the Central government’s priority.

Also Read
Budget 2023-24 has very little to offer for marginalised, say rights groups

Modi, during a virtual address at the Krishnaguru Eknaam Akhand Kirtan‘ in Assam’s Barpeta district, also said special provisions have been made in the Union Budget 2023-24 to increase the interest rates on women’s savings to empower them.

The PM draped in a white and green ‘gamosa’, said that the demand for traditional hand towels has gone up in the last eight years.

“Lakhs of women organised under Self Help Groups (SHGs) are weaving these. Behind every gamosa’ is the hard work of the women of Assam,” he said.

The month-long kirtan, which began on January 6, is being held at the Krishnaguru Sevashram.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button