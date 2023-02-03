Working for deprived, backward sections our priority: PM Modi

Guwahati: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday asserted that the welfare of the deprived and backward sections is the Central government’s priority.

Modi, during a virtual address at the Krishnaguru Eknaam Akhand Kirtan‘ in Assam’s Barpeta district, also said special provisions have been made in the Union Budget 2023-24 to increase the interest rates on women’s savings to empower them.

To find solace amidst a hectic schedule in a spiritual atmosphere is something I cherish…



Blessed to take part in "Krishnaguru Eknaam Akhand Kirtan" at Barpeta organized for the sake of world peace & seek blessings of Gurukrishna Premananda Prabhu of the Krishnaguru Sevashram. pic.twitter.com/nvE7mpPS73 — Ranjeet Kumar Dass (@RanjeetkrDass) January 27, 2023

The PM draped in a white and green ‘gamosa’, said that the demand for traditional hand towels has gone up in the last eight years.

“Lakhs of women organised under Self Help Groups (SHGs) are weaving these. Behind every gamosa’ is the hard work of the women of Assam,” he said.

The month-long kirtan, which began on January 6, is being held at the Krishnaguru Sevashram.