Workshop for uploading waqf documents on UMEED portal organized in Deoband

Bhopal: An important training workshop of uploading Waqf documents on the UMEED portal process was organized under the auspices of Jamiat Ulama Saharanpur at Jami’a Zainab lil-Banaat in Deoband on Wednesday.

The event witnessed the participation of around 300 individuals, including Mutawallis (trustees), organizational heads, members and volunteers.

A Press release said two professional trainers; Adv. Rehan Nabi Ansari and Adv. Shadab Parvez from Moradabad conducted a comprehensive hands-on session while guiding participants through the complete process of uploading documents on the UMEED portal.

Maulana Mehdi Hasan Aini Qasmi, Founder & Director of India Islamic Academy, Deoband, delivered an in-depth presentation on “The Waqf Law: Its Shariah and Legal Dimensions and Our Responsibilities.” He also answered participants’ questions in detail, making the session both engaging and enlightening.

Maulana Mehdi Hasan Aini Qasmi, Founder & Director of India Islamic Academy, Deoband, delivering lecture during the training workshop.

During the workshop, Maulana Mehdi Hasan Aini explained that the Supreme Court of India has granted interim relief on certain provisions of the Waqf Act 2024, while maintaining that the process of registration and documentation on the UMEED portal must continue uninterrupted.

He emphasized that it is the responsibility of every Mutawalli and Waqf custodian to renew the registration of their respective Waqf properties on the UMEED portal before December 5, 2025.

Maulana Aini also identified several technical and structural shortcomings in the new Waqf Act 2024, urging the concerned authorities to review and address them in light of Shariah principles and constitutional rights.

In addition, Maulana Aini drew participants’ attention to the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (S.I.R.) campaign conducted by the Election Commission of India, encouraging everyone to ensure the inclusion of their own names, as well as those of their family members and neighbours, in the voters’ list.

He provided detailed guidance on the registration process and stressed that active civic participation is essential for the community’s representation and empowerment.

Maulana Syed Husain Ahmad Madani, Secretary, Jamiat Ulama Uttar Pradesh, delivered an insightful address on the role of mosques, the responsibilities of Mutawallis, and the need to revive mosques as centres of community life. He emphasized that if Muslims transform their mosques into centres of education, moral training, social reform and both religious and modern learning, then many local and societal challenges would naturally be resolved.

Maulana Madani also emphasized the importance of renewing registrations on the UMEED portal and in his capacity as convener of the workshop, expressed heartfelt gratitude to all participants for their cooperation and active involvement.

A Help Desk has also been established to facilitate the ongoing renewal of registrations on the UMEED portal.

Meanwhile, the gathering was graced by eminent scholars and dignitaries such as Maulana Mufti Syed Muhammad Salman Mansoorpuri, Muhaddith, Darul Uloom Deoband; Maulana Syed Husain Ahmad Madani, Secretary, Jamiat Ulama Uttar Pradesh; Maulana Muhammad Sharif Khan, Principal, Darul Uloom Zakariya, Deoband and Maulana Gulfam Qasmi, President, Jamiat Ulama Saharanpur, among others.

On this occasion Rahimuddin Qasmi, Coordinator for Tehsil Deoband, appointed by the Sunni Central Waqf Board, Uttar Pradesh also provided valuable guidance and insights regarding the UMEED portal.