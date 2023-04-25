Workshop to educate people looking to migrate to Gulf countries

Amaravati: With an aim to educate people from the state who seek to move to countries in the Middle-East to eke out a living, from being duped by unscrupulous agents, the Andhra Pradesh Non-Resident Telugu Society (APNRTS) is organising workshop in West Godavari district on Tuesday.

The society is planning to organise the workshops in parts of the southern state which see high numbers of migrations abroad for a living.

“Many people go to the Gulf countries from our state but a lot of them get deceived by unscrupulous agents’ words without proper awareness to face hardships,” the society, an entity of the Andhra government, said in a press release on Monday.

APNRTS called on people planning to migrate overseas, including NGOs and recruitment agents to attend the session and get their doubts clarified. The helpline numbers are: 0863-2340678 and 8500027678, for the same purpose.

Civil Supplies Minister Karumuri Venkata Nageshwara Rao and senior officials from the district administration will attend the workshop.

The society works for the safety and welfare of expatriates from Andhra Pradesh spread across the globe, including offering several other services useful for them.