World Bank India head meets Fadnavis, affirms to up commitments in Maharashtra

Mumbai: World Bank’s country head for India Auguste Tano Kouame on Tuesday met Maharahstra’s Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, and expressed that the multilateral lender is keen to expand the commitments to the state.

Kouame said the current size of portfolio under implementation across various sectors in Maharahstra stands at USD 600 million across diverse sectors.

“The World Bank is interested to increase its commitments to Maharashtra in the coming years,” Kouame told PTI after meeting Fadnavis in the country’s financial capital.

During the meeting, the visiting WB officials discussed a slew of potential projects and ideas which included a large programme to make cities and urban spaces liveable, efficient and sustainable, he said, adding that final decision on any commitment will be taken by appropriate officials within the bank.

Water, sanitation and efficient urban local bodies, along with infrastructure projects focusing on transportation is also high on the Bank’s agenda, he said.

Thank you Hon. Chief Minister of Maharashtra Devendra Fadnavis for meeting World Bank Group team today and for World Bank India's strong and growing partnership with Maharashtra under your leadership. World Bank is working closely with the state to speedily deliver projects

Coastline development is in such a way that it helps the local communities build livelihoods without hurting the natural diversity was also discussed, he said.

The bank is also mulling a follow-on investment in a project aimed at expanding agricultural productivity, he said, adding that making cities and districts flood resilient was also discussed.

It is also keen to play a part in promoting innovation and quality of healthcare in the state, he said, adding that ideas on helping Maharahstra achieve its ambition of taking the gross state domestic product to USD 1 trillion were also discussed.

Kouame pointed out that the portfolio under implementation has gone lower than the historical averages partly due to the Covid pandemic and also other priorities pursued by the team.

The present portfolio concentrates on the agriculture, skills and capacity framework for districts, Kouame said, pointing that there are a slew of other areas where the state can partner.

“Maharashtra wants to engage with us,” he said, pointing to the discussions at the meeting.

Declining to specify the Indian state with highest commitments, the country head said the bank wishes to go beyond financial support to get the global best practices.

When asked about the Maharashtra government’s finances and about certain social sector schemes criticized as doles, he said the bank will wait for the state budget to be presented next month and then comment on concerns around fiscal profligacy, if any.