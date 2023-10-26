World billionaires losing billions every day amid Israel-Hamas war

Amid the ongoing war between Israel and Hamas, the world’s billionaires are losing billions of dollars every day as many investors are pulling out their investments due to uncertainty.

Today, six out of the top 10 billionaires in the world have lost billions of dollars.

List of top 10 world billionaires

The world’s richest person, Elon Musk, lost 2.9 billion, while Amazon’s Jeff Bezos lost 7.1 billion.

Name Net worth (in USD) Change in net worth (in USD) Country Elon Musk 225.5 billion -2.9 billion United States Bernard Arnault & family 178.5 billion -377 million France Jeff Bezos 144.3 billion -7.1 billion United States Larry Ellison 129.3 billion -2.1 billion United States Warren Buffett 112.9 billion -840 million United States Bill Gates 110 billion +1.4 billion United States Mark Zuckerberg 106.3 billion -4.5 billion United States Larry Page 106.2 billion -10.4 billion United States Steve Ballmer 103 billion +2.4 billion United States Sergey Brin 102.1 billion -9.8 billion United States

Net worth of Indian billionaires Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani fall

Today, India’s richest person, Mukesh Ambani, has lost 935 million, whereas Gautam Adani lost 2.3 billion.

In terms of percentage, Adani lost 4.53 percent of his net worth in a single day. Among world billionaires, Adani saw one of the highest losses in net worth today.

Name Net worth (in USD) Change in net worth (in USD) Percentage change in net worth Mukesh Ambani 86.9 billion -935 million -1.06 Gautam Adani 48 billion -2.3 billion -4.53 Shiv Nadar 28.3 billion -104 million -0.37 Savitri Jindal & family 24.2 billion -131 million -0.54 Cyrus Poonawalla 20.5 billion -19 million -0.09

Israel-Hamas war

On Thursday, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) claimed to have destroyed several tanks inside the besieged Gaza Strip.

In a statement, the IDF said it moved in and fired at the Hamas outposts in Gaza on Wednesday night, destroying many tanks and missile launching capabilities.

Earlier, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu clearly stated that the entry of the Israel armed forces into the Gaza Strip is imminent, and the ground assault will commence soon.

Given the prevailing situation in the Middle East, the world’s billionaires are likely to lose more in the coming days.