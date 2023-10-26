World billionaires losing billions every day amid Israel-Hamas war

Six out of the top 10 billionaires in the world have lost billions of dollars today

Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Published: 26th October 2023 12:50 pm IST
Representative Image

Amid the ongoing war between Israel and Hamas, the world’s billionaires are losing billions of dollars every day as many investors are pulling out their investments due to uncertainty.

Today, six out of the top 10 billionaires in the world have lost billions of dollars.

List of top 10 world billionaires

The world’s richest person, Elon Musk, lost 2.9 billion, while Amazon’s Jeff Bezos lost 7.1 billion.

NameNet worth (in USD)Change in net worth (in USD)Country
Elon Musk225.5 billion-2.9 billionUnited States
Bernard Arnault & family178.5 billion-377 millionFrance
Jeff Bezos144.3 billion-7.1 billionUnited States
Larry Ellison129.3 billion-2.1 billionUnited States
Warren Buffett112.9 billion-840 millionUnited States
Bill Gates110 billion+1.4 billionUnited States
Mark Zuckerberg106.3 billion-4.5 billionUnited States
Larry Page106.2 billion-10.4 billionUnited States
Steve Ballmer103 billion+2.4 billionUnited States
Sergey Brin102.1 billion-9.8 billionUnited States

Net worth of Indian billionaires Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani fall

Today, India’s richest person, Mukesh Ambani, has lost 935 million, whereas Gautam Adani lost 2.3 billion.

In terms of percentage, Adani lost 4.53 percent of his net worth in a single day. Among world billionaires, Adani saw one of the highest losses in net worth today.

NameNet worth (in USD)Change in net worth (in USD)Percentage change in net worth
Mukesh Ambani86.9 billion-935 million-1.06
Gautam Adani48 billion-2.3 billion-4.53
Shiv Nadar28.3 billion-104 million-0.37
Savitri Jindal & family24.2 billion-131 million-0.54
Cyrus Poonawalla20.5 billion-19 million-0.09
Israel-Hamas war

On Thursday, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) claimed to have destroyed several tanks inside the besieged Gaza Strip.

In a statement, the IDF said it moved in and fired at the Hamas outposts in Gaza on Wednesday night, destroying many tanks and missile launching capabilities.

Earlier, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu clearly stated that the entry of the Israel armed forces into the Gaza Strip is imminent, and the ground assault will commence soon.

Given the prevailing situation in the Middle East, the world’s billionaires are likely to lose more in the coming days.

