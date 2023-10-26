World billionaires losing billions every day amid Israel-Hamas war

Amid the ongoing war between Israel and Hamas, the world’s billionaires are losing billions of dollars every day as many investors are pulling out their investments due to uncertainty.
Today, six out of the top 10 billionaires in the world have lost billions of dollars.
List of top 10 world billionaires
The world’s richest person, Elon Musk, lost 2.9 billion, while Amazon’s Jeff Bezos lost 7.1 billion.
|Name
|Net worth (in USD)
|Change in net worth (in USD)
|Country
|Elon Musk
|225.5 billion
|-2.9 billion
|United States
|Bernard Arnault & family
|178.5 billion
|-377 million
|France
|Jeff Bezos
|144.3 billion
|-7.1 billion
|United States
|Larry Ellison
|129.3 billion
|-2.1 billion
|United States
|Warren Buffett
|112.9 billion
|-840 million
|United States
|Bill Gates
|110 billion
|+1.4 billion
|United States
|Mark Zuckerberg
|106.3 billion
|-4.5 billion
|United States
|Larry Page
|106.2 billion
|-10.4 billion
|United States
|Steve Ballmer
|103 billion
|+2.4 billion
|United States
|Sergey Brin
|102.1 billion
|-9.8 billion
|United States
Net worth of Indian billionaires Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani fall
Today, India’s richest person, Mukesh Ambani, has lost 935 million, whereas Gautam Adani lost 2.3 billion.
In terms of percentage, Adani lost 4.53 percent of his net worth in a single day. Among world billionaires, Adani saw one of the highest losses in net worth today.
|Name
|Net worth (in USD)
|Change in net worth (in USD)
|Percentage change in net worth
|Mukesh Ambani
|86.9 billion
|-935 million
|-1.06
|Gautam Adani
|48 billion
|-2.3 billion
|-4.53
|Shiv Nadar
|28.3 billion
|-104 million
|-0.37
|Savitri Jindal & family
|24.2 billion
|-131 million
|-0.54
|Cyrus Poonawalla
|20.5 billion
|-19 million
|-0.09
Israel-Hamas war
On Thursday, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) claimed to have destroyed several tanks inside the besieged Gaza Strip.
In a statement, the IDF said it moved in and fired at the Hamas outposts in Gaza on Wednesday night, destroying many tanks and missile launching capabilities.
Earlier, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu clearly stated that the entry of the Israel armed forces into the Gaza Strip is imminent, and the ground assault will commence soon.
Given the prevailing situation in the Middle East, the world’s billionaires are likely to lose more in the coming days.