World Cup final tickets listed for over USD 2 million on FIFA resale site

New York: FIFA’s resale site has four tickets on sale for the World Cup final for just under USD 2.3 million each.

The USD 2,299,998.85 seats for the July 19 match at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, are located behind a goal in the lower deck in block 124, row 45, seats 33-36.

FIFA does not control the asking prices on its Resale/Exchange Marketplace but takes a 15% purchase fee from the buyer of each ticket and a 15 per cent resale fee from the seller.

An aisle seat 33 in block 146, row 32 of the lower deck listed as easy access standard was listed at USD 207,000, while a category two seat in the last row of the uppermost third deck was listed at USD 138,000 for block 310, row 26, seat 23. A few feet away, seat 21 has an asking price of USD 23,000.

The lowest-priced tickets for the final listed Thursday on the Marketplace were USD 10,923.85 for four seats four rows from the top of the upper deck behind a goal, in block 323, row 23, seats 13-16.

FIFA did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment.

FIFA put new blocks of tickets on sale on Wednesday, April 22, on its direct tickets site. Available tickets for the final cost USD 10,990.

Tickets were available from FIFA at USD 11,130 for the July 14 semifinal in Arlington, Texas, and at USD 9,660 and USD 4,360 for the July 15 semifinal in Atlanta.

Prices for the US opener against Paraguay on June 12 at Inglewood, California, were listed at USD 4,105, USD 2,735, USD 2,330 and USD 1,940, while seats for the Americans’ second match against Australia on June 19 at Seattle cost USD 2,715. Tickets for the US group stage finale against Turkey on June 25 at Inglewood cost USD 2,970 and USD 1,345.

Canada’s opener vs. Bosnia and Herzegovina on June 12 at Toronto was available for USD 3,360, USD 2,240, USD 1,645 and USD 980.

No tickets were listed directly by FIFA for the June 11 tournament opener between Mexico and South Africa in Mexico City.

For the quarterfinals, available tickets were USD 4,200 and USD 1,610 for the July 9 match at Foxborough, Massachusetts; USD 5,730 for the July 10 game in Inglewood; USD 4.770 and USD 1,815 for the July 11 match at Miami Gardens, Florida, and USD 4,080 for the July 11 game at Kansas City, Missouri.

Tickets for the third-place game at Miami Gardens on July 18 could be purchased at USD 1,125.