World Cup: India defeat Bangladesh by seven wickets

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Published: 19th October 2023 10:08 pm IST
Pune: India defeated Bangladesh by seven wickets to secure their fourth successive victory in the World Cup here on Thursday.

Virat Kohli anchored India’s 257-run chase with an unbeaten 103 (97b; 6×4, 4×2) as the hosts completed the task in 41.3 overs. This was Kohli’s 48th ODI hundred.

Skipper Rohit Sharma (48; 40b) and Shubman Gill (53; 55b) gave India a perfect start with an 88-run opening partnership. Electing to bat, Bangladesh were restricted to 256 for eight.

Jasprit Bumrah (2/41), Mohammed Siraj (2/60) and Ravindra Jadeja (2/38) claimed two wickets each. Brief scores: Bangladesh 256/8 in 50 overs (Litton Das 66, Mahmudullah 46) India 261/3 in 41.3 overs (Virat Kohli 103 not out).

