Man runs into WC final pitch to bring awareness on situation in Gaza

He was waving a Palestinian flag and wearing a t-shirt with the words "Stop bombing Palestine" and "Free Palestine".

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 19th November 2023 5:44 pm IST

An unidentified man ran into the center of the Narendra Modi stadium’s pitch during the ICC Cricket World Cup’s final match in which India is taking on Australia.

Subhan Bakery Instagram

Sporting a mask, he was spotted sprinting across the field and hugging batsman Virat Kohli.

He was waving a Palestinian flag and wearing a t-shirt with the words “Stop bombing Palestine” and “Free Palestine”.

MS Education Academy

The stadium’s security staff escorted the man out of the stadium after the security breach.

Also Read
Don’t pray for Palestine, Delhi Police issue warning to Imams

‘I am Australian’

On being probed by the media, the man identified himself as Jonathan Wayne, an Australian citizen who was protesting against the ongoing bombardment on Palestinian civilians by the Israeli Army.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 19th November 2023 5:44 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button