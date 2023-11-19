Man runs into WC final pitch to bring awareness on situation in Gaza

An unidentified man ran into the center of the Narendra Modi stadium’s pitch during the ICC Cricket World Cup’s final match in which India is taking on Australia.

Sporting a mask, he was spotted sprinting across the field and hugging batsman Virat Kohli.

A pitch invader donning a ‘#FreePalestine’ t-shirt interrupted the #IndiavsAustralia, #ICCWorldCupFinal's on Sunday, attempting to embrace #ViratKohli.



The man, outfitted in red shorts and a white t-shirt bearing the words ‘#StopBombingPalestine’ on the front and ‘Free… pic.twitter.com/jfxeTcZHYY — Hate Detector 🔍 (@HateDetectors) November 19, 2023

He was waving a Palestinian flag and wearing a t-shirt with the words “Stop bombing Palestine” and “Free Palestine”.

The stadium’s security staff escorted the man out of the stadium after the security breach.

‘I am Australian’

On being probed by the media, the man identified himself as Jonathan Wayne, an Australian citizen who was protesting against the ongoing bombardment on Palestinian civilians by the Israeli Army.