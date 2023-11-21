World Cup: Mohammed Shami’s estranged wife Hasin Jahan stuns fans with cryptic video

It remains uncertain whether Hasin Jahan was targeting Mohammed Shami or motivating the Indian team.

Netizens once again target Hasin Jahan after Shami's World Cup performance
Mohammed Shami (Left) and Hasin Jahan (Right)

Mohammed Shami’s estranged wife, Hasin Jahan, once again sparked controversy by sharing a cryptic video after India lost to Australia in the ICC World Cup final.

Shortly after sharing her video featuring a Bollywood dialogue, “Akhir main achhe log jaroor jitte hai,” many netizens began targeting her.

Was Hasin Jahan targeting Mohammed Shami?

It is unclear what Hasin Jahan intended to convey through the cryptic video. It remains uncertain whether she was targeting Mohammed Shami or motivating the Indian team after the heartbreaking loss in the World Cup final.

However, some netizens interpreted it differently. One of them wrote, “Ab tero kehne ka mtlb Australia wale achhe log hai.”

Another person targeted Hasin Jahan and wrote, “Kya India me acche log nhi hai.”

Hasin Jahan’s video sparks hope of patch-up with Mohammed Shami

PM Modi consoles Shami after World Cup final loss

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who visited the Indian dressing room after the World Cup final, lifted the spirits of the disheartened players.

He was also seen consoling Mohammed Shami by hugging the speedster.

In the World Cup, Shami took 24 wickets in seven matches, including three fifers.

The Indian team won all matches in the league stage and the semifinal against New Zealand but failed to clinch victory in the final against Australia, breaking the hearts of millions of fans.

Amid fans’ sorrow, Hasin Jahan shared a cryptic video that triggered controversy.

