World Economic Forum at Davos: Telangana pavilion attracts visitors

Hyderabad: The Telangana Pavilion with the tagline ‘Where tradition meets innovation’ has been setup at the World Economic Forum (WEF) currently taking place in Davos, Switzerland.

In a press release, the state government said that the pavilion was designed to represent the traditions and culture of Telangana and is attracting visitors.

The Telangana pavilion at the World Economic Forum (WEF) 2024 showcases the state’s culture, heritage, and growing IT infrastructure. The interior walls of the pavilion display images of the Charminar, traditional Bathukamma and Bonalu festivals, Cheriyal painting, and Pochampalli Ikat silk saree.

The pavilion also features pictures of T-Hub, India’s largest incubation center, and Skyroot Aerospace, a Hyderabad-based aerospace manufacturer.

The Telangana delegation, led by chief minister A Revanth Reddy, is attending the WEF to “reimagine and re-carve a new Telangana, marked by inclusive growth, balanced development, and progress for all.”

Chief Minister Sri @Revanth_Anumula on Monday met with @nasscom President Ms. @debjani_ghosh_ at #Davos2024.



The two, along with @Min_SridharBabu and officials of #Telangana delegation, have discussed the way forward for renewed focus on skill development in the State.… pic.twitter.com/JeCZjaHAiK — Telangana CMO (@TelanganaCMO) January 16, 2024

The state pavilion is part of the Indian states’ pavilions, including Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, and others, set up at Davos to tap into the “China-Plus-One” opportunity.