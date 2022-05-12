World Food Trust appoints Mir Gazanfar Ali Zaki as country representative for KSA

Riyadh: The World Food Trust has appointed Mir Gazanfar Ali Zaki as the country representative for the entire Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) with an aim to enhance bilateral trade and business cooperation between India and KSA for the financial year 2022-23.

The organization in its letter of appointment mentioned, “World Food Trust would like to work very closely with Mir Gazanfar Ali Zaki in the near future in working to enhance bilateral trade and business opportunities between the two countries, particular in Food and Beverage, Water, Energy and Agriculture sectors”

The letter of appointment was issued by Aziz Haider, Director of World Food Trust, New Delhi.