World leaders hopeful after Trump announces Israel-Hamas peace deal phase one

Wellington: World leaders on Thursday expressed hope for peace and urged Israel and Hamas to fulfil their commitments in the hours after US President Donald Trump announced that the parties had agreed to the “first phase” of a deal signalling a major breakthrough in the two-year war in Gaza.

Hamas will release all 20 living hostages in the coming days in exchange for Palestinian prisoners, while the Israeli military will begin a withdrawal from the majority of Gaza.

“This means that ALL of the Hostages will be released very soon, and Israel will withdraw their Troops to an agreed upon line as the first steps toward a Strong, Durable, and Everlasting Peace,” Trump wrote on social media.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on social media: “With God’s help we will bring them all home.”

Here’s how other leaders responded.

United Nations

“The United Nations will support the full implementation of the agreement and will scale up the delivery of sustained and principled humanitarian relief, and we will advance recovery and reconstruction efforts in Gaza,” UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said in a statement.

The UN chief urged all parties “to seize this momentous opportunity to establish a credible political path forward towards ending the occupation, recognising the right to self-determination of the Palestinian people, and achieving a two-state solution that enables Israelis and Palestinians to live in peace and security,” he said.

Canada

“I am relieved that the hostages will soon be reunited with their families,” Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney posted on social media.

“After years of intense suffering, peace finally feels attainable,” he said. “Canada calls on all parties to swiftly implement all agreed terms and to work towards a just and lasting peace.”

Carney, like several other leaders, praised Qatar, Egypt and Turkey for their role in the negotiations.

Argentina

“I want to take the opportunity to say that I will sign the candidacy of Donald J Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize, in recognition of his extraordinary contribution to international peace,” Argentine President Javier Milei posted on X.

“Any other leader with similar achievements would have received it a long time ago,” the libertarian leader and Trump ally wrote.

Malaysia

“This development offers a semblance of hope after months of unbearable suffering and devastation,” Malaysia’s Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim said in a statement.

He urged all parties to seize the opportunity to move toward a comprehensive and enduring peace.

Japan

“Japan welcomes that the agreement on the first phase’ has been reached among the involved parties,” Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi told reporters. “This agreement is an important step toward de-escalating the situation and achieving the two-state solution,” he said.

He also praised the US, Qatar, Egypt, Turkey and other mediating countries for their “relentless effort” and sought “sincere and steady implementation” by all involved parties.

Hayashi promised Tokyo’s support and contribution to improving Gaza’s humanitarian conditions and reconstruction.

Australia

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese described the agreement as a “ray of light.” The announcement brought “hope that after eight decades of conflict and terror, we can break this cycle of violence and build something better,” he said.

“Today the world has cause for real hope,” the Australian leader added.

New Zealand

“Over the past two years, both Israelis and Palestinians have suffered immensely,” New Zealand’s Foreign Minister Winston Peters said Thursday. “Today is a positive first step in bringing that suffering to an end.”

Peters urged Hamas and Israel to fulfil their parts of the deal.

“This is an essential first step towards achieving lasting peace,” Peters said. “We urge Israel and Hamas to continue working towards a complete resolution.”