World looks towards India for managing diversity: RSS chief

The caste systems which were formed for work were used to create differences between people and communities, the RSS chief said.

Published: 14th August 2022 11:37 am IST
Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) Chief Mohan Bhagwat

Mumbai: Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Sunday said the whole world looks towards India for managing diversity.

The RSS chief was speaking at a function on ‘Bharat@2047: My Vision My Action’ in Nagpur city of Maharashtra.

“The world points at India when it comes to managing diversity efficiently. The world is full of contradictions but managing dualities will only come from India, he said.

Bhagwat said there had been many historical events that were never told to us or taught properly.

For instance, the place where Sanskrit grammar was born is not in India. Did we ever ask a question why? the RSS chief said.

“It is chiefly because we first forgot our own wisdom and knowledge and later the land was conquered by foreign invaders who mainly came from the northwest region,” he said.

We unnecessarily gave importance to caste and other similar structures,” the RSS chief said.

The systems which were formed for work were used to create differences between people and communities, he said.

We do have slight differences in language, dress, and culture, but we need to have a mind that will see the big picture and not get stuck into these things, the RSS chief said.

“All languages in the country are national languages, all people from various caste are mine, we need to have such affection, the RSS chief said.

