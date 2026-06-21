World Music Day 2026: Why India loves Pakistani songs

Music has a unique way of crossing borders, languages and politics. As the we celebrate World Music Day today on June 21, it is worth looking at one of South Asia’s most fascinating cultural connections, the immense popularity of Pakistani music in India.

For decades, Pakistani singers, bands and composers have enjoyed a loyal fanbase among Indian listeners. From the soulful voices of Atif Aslam and Rahat Fateh Ali Khan to iconic band like Jal, their songs have become part of everyday playlists across India. Whether it is romance, heartbreak, spirituality or nostalgia, their music continues to resonate deeply with audiences on both sides of the border.

The Coke Studio Revolution

The rise of Coke Studio Pakistan further strengthened this connection. The platform introduced Indian audiences to a fresh blend of folk, classical and contemporary music, producing global hits such as Pasoori, Afreen Afreen and Tajdar-e-Haram. These chartbusters not only dominated streaming charts but also became staples at weddings, cafes and social media reels.

Viral Hits That Ruled India

In recent years, a new generation of Pakistani artists has found massive success in India through digital platforms. Kaifi Khalil’s ‘Kahani Suno 2.0’ became an Instagram and YouTube sensation, while AUR’s ‘Tu Hai Kahan’ emerged as one of the most-streamed emotional tracks among young listeners.

Songs like ‘Sadqay’ and ‘Jhol’ have also gone viral, proving that Pakistani music continues to evolve with changing tastes.

The Voices India Fell In Love With

Behind this popularity are artists who have become household names in India. Atif Aslam and Rahat Fateh Ali Khan dominated Bollywood playback music for years, delivering chartbusters that remain fan favourites even today. Legends such as Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan and Nazia Hassan laid the foundation decades earlier, while modern stars like Ali Sethi, Shae Gill, Ali Zafar and Kaifi Khalil continue to attract millions of Indian listeners.

Also Read Top 10 Pakistani dramas with most viewed OSTs as of May 2025

Pakistani Drama OSTs That Became Massive Hits In India

Over the past decade, several Pakistani drama OSTs crossed borders and became massive hits among Indian listeners, often racking up hundreds of millions of views on YouTube. Let’s have a look at the list some of the most popular Pakistani drama OSTs.

Tere Bin (Title Track) – Shani Arshad

Khuda Aur Muhabbat Season 3 – Rahat Fateh Ali Khan & Nish Asher

Ishq Murshid (Original Score) – Ahmed Jahanzeb

Mujhe Pyaar Hua Tha – Kaifi Khalil

Mere Humsafar – Yashal Shahid & Amanat Ali

Kaisi Teri Khudgarzi – Rahat Fateh Ali Khan

Meray Paas Tum Ho – Rahat Fateh Ali Khan

Meri Zindagi Hai Tu – Asim Azhar

From timeless qawwalis and ghazals to viral pop anthems and indie hits, Pakistani music remains one of the strongest cultural bridges between India and Pakistan. In a region often divided by politics, music continues to prove that great songs need no passport.