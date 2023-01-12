World number 1 golfer Lydia Ko to play for Saudi tournament

The world number one female golfer and 2021 champion, New Zealander Lydia Ko, will play in the 2023 Aramco Saudi Ladies International in February.

The Aramco Saudi Ladies International presented by Public Investment Fund (PIF), has confirmed the first of its big names set to compete at the Royal Greens Golf & Country Club from February 16 to 19, 2023.

25-year-old Ko, the holder of the title of the 2021 edition of the tournament, is preparing to compete with 120 players along with other stars that will be confirmed soon, for a prize pool that is the largest in the history of the Ladies European Tour (LET) at 5 million dollars, equal to the prize money for the men’s PIF Saudi International.

“I remember my time at the Aramco Saudi Ladies International very fondly, having won the title here a few years back. I’m looking forward to returning to Saudi Arabia in a few months to build on my 2022.” On returning to Saudi Arabia, Ko expressed her delight and said in a press statement.

“I’m thrilled to see golf is moving in the direction toward equal prize money – it is something I believe all the ladies on tour have been striving hard for,” Ko added.

The New Zealander is the youngest player to achieve first place in the world rankings at the age of 17 in 2017, and she returned in December 2022 to the top of the world rankings, surpassing American Nelly Korda.

Ko won 3 titles in the “LBGA” tour, in addition to being in the top 5 in 9 tournaments in 2022.