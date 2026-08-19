Hyderabad’s visual history has been shaped by legendary lensmen who immortalised the City of Pearls. From the monumental works of Lala Deen Dayal, the celebrated court photographer of the sixth Nizam, to the enduring legacy of the Emanuel family, beginning with Mario Francis Emanuel, who established one of the city’s earliest studios in 1881, the city has always been a canvas for master storytellers. Other historical stalwarts, like Amichand Deen Dayal, continued this rich tradition by chronicling the city’s transition into the modern era.

Today, as we celebrate World Photography Day, Siasat.com takes a look at a new wave of emerging talent that promises something big, continuing this historic legacy through their distinct, contemporary lenses.

1. Rajesh Vallepu

Rajesh approaches his craft like a visual archivist, excelling at grounded, evocative street photography and cultural documentary work. Rather than staging traditional portraits, he captures the unscripted spirit of neighbourhood streets, religious gatherings, and local heritage. His signature style utilises high-contrast natural lighting, vibrant local colour palettes, and dynamic low-angle framing to emphasise raw human emotion and environmental context.

2. SK Karthik

Karthik thrives on dynamic motion and unfiltered realism, seamlessly pivoting between gritty monochrome street journalism and high-octane automotive visuals. He masters high-contrast black-and-white photography, using intentional motion blur and low perspectives to freeze split-second movement. Whether documenting everyday human endurance or tracking off-road vehicles, his framing relies on elements like splashing water and mud to create immediate, visceral energy.

3. Harsh Roy

Displaying remarkable technical range, Harsh Roy balances extreme macro observation with sweeping architectural geometry and vibrant cultural storytelling. His portfolio seamlessly shifts from ultra-fine focus on delicate insect textures to crisp, symmetrical captures of historic monuments like the Charminar. With a colour palette moving gracefully from rich natural emeralds to the saturated hues of local festivals, his work acts as a vibrant narrative of regional culture.

4. Bijan Singh

Bijan Singh offers an observational, philosophical take on urban life, frequently pairing quiet visual details with reflective text overlays. His compositions favour soft, natural lighting, muted earthy greens, and deep shadow contrasts to highlight isolated subjects. By focusing on the unhurried moments of Deccani life, his visual diary explores themes of patience, time, and solitude hidden within a bustling city.

5. Sri Bhargav Suda

Bringing a cinematic, neo-noir perspective to the city, Sri Bhargav Suda specializes in nocturnal urban landscapes and long-exposure light studies. His feed captures the solitary, sleek energy of Hyderabad after dark, dominated by a stylized teal-and-orange color grade and wet street reflections. Through technique-heavy approaches like slow shutter speeds along modern cable bridges, he frames a contemplative, cyberpunk-inspired side of the tech hub.

6. Sai Thejeshwar Rao Basuthkar

Sai Thejeshwar Rao Basuthkar brings a dramatic, high-concept approach to cultural performing arts and street festivities. His portfolio ranges from stark, high-contrast black-and-white classical dance portraits to explosive, colour-saturated coverage of local celebrations. Using theatrical lighting, graphic typography, and conceptual framing, he translates classical heritage and community energy into bold visual graphic art.