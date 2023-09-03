World Senior Weightlifting Championship to kick off today in Riyadh

Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Published: 3rd September 2023 4:42 pm IST
Photo: SPA

Riyadh: The World Senior Weightlifting Championship 2023 is to kick off on Sunday, Septmber 3, at the Ministry of Sports Hall of the Prince Faisal bin Fahd Olympic Complex in Saudi Arabia’s capital Riyadh, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

The competition, which runs until Sunday, September 17, is a qualifying tournament for the Paris 2024 Olympics.

The championship will see the participation of 2,500 athletes, representing more than 170 countries from across the globe.

MS Education Academy

The opening ceremony is scheduled to last 40 minutes and is expected to include artistic performances by international teams, national heritage segments, folkloric performances, and visual and acrobatic performances.

The championship organizing committee had completed all its preparations to open the first championship of its kind globally in the history of weightlifting.

The committee started its preparations for the championship over a year ago, following the announcement of Riyadh as the host city.

List of preparations for the weightlifting championship

  • Visa issuance
  • Selection of nine hotels to accommodate participating delegations
  • Logistical appointmentsAppointment of logistical
  • Media center
  • Medical administrative department
  • Volunteer teams
  • 20 buses that operate 16 hours a day to transport the athletes
  • 70 training platforms were provided for the athletes

The participating teams began landing in Riyadh last week, and Kyrgyzstan was the first to arrive, followed by the Thai and Canadian teams.

