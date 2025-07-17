World Snake Day: Hyderabad’s Zoo organises live demos, awareness

Nehru Zoo houses around 20 snake species.

Hyderabad zoo park entrance.
Entrance of Hyderabad zoo park.

Hyderabad: Nehru Zoological Park celebrated World Snake Day 2025 on Wednesday with live demonstrations and awareness sessions, drawing over 1,300 visitors, including 700 school students and 600 general visitors.

The event, held at the Reptile House Amphitheatre, aimed to educate the public on the ecological importance of snakes and clear common myths and fears associated with them.

M. Deepak Tarun, Education Officer at the zoo, led the sessions with live snake demonstrations. He explained the habitats, behavior, and identification of venomous and non-venomous snakes, along with safety tips in case of snake bites.

Nehru Zoo houses around 20 snake species, including the King Cobra, Spectacled Cobra, Bamboo Pit Viper, Russell’s Viper, Krait, Indian Rock Python, Rat Snake, and Sand Boa. The reptile section also features Green Iguanas, Chameleons, Flap Shell Turtles, Star Tortoises, and Monitor Lizards.

The initiative aimed to promote conservation and encourage respect for snakes as vital members of the ecosystem.

