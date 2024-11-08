World Urdu Day: Hyderabad to celebrate its legacy amidst concerns of decline

Hyderabad: While Urdu has deep roots in Hyderabad’s culture, the observance of World Urdu Day on November 9 shines a special spotlight on this poetic language, sparking renewed interest and appreciation among the people. The annual observance of World Urdu Day not only celebrates a language but also reaffirms a cultural heritage, bridging generations and communities with the timeless beauty of Urdu.

Spoken in 24 countries, Urdu is more than just a means of communication; it is a language with deep poetic and musical qualities, resonating with millions around the world. The language’s lyrical nature has been the backbone of ghazals, nazms, and qawwalis, captivating listeners with its sophisticated expressions of love, longing, and philosophy.

Since November 9 is also the birth anniversary of Allama Iqbal, one of Urdu’s most celebrated poets, several programmes are on the anvil to honour the elegance and versatility of the language. Known as the “Poet of the East,” Iqbal’s poetry has inspired generations, particularly in the Indian subcontinent. His verses delve into themes of spirituality, self-discovery, and the idea of a unified Muslim identity. It is Iqbal’s genius and passion for Urdu that makes this day particularly special for Urdu enthusiasts.

Events on Urdu Day

Across the country, a string of programmes, including mushairas, seminars, and lectures are planned to commemorate the day. In Hyderabad, events are in full swing as fans of Urdu and Allama Iqbal gather to honour the legacy of this profound language and its stalwarts. Javeed Kamal’s Anjuman-e-Reqta Goyan and Hyderabad Central Public School are organising a competition at the Urdu Hall, Himayatnagar, inviting students and poetry lovers to showcase their singing skills by presenting Allama Iqbal’s poems. The contest is titled after Iqbal’s famous poem, ‘Ye naghma fasl-e-gul-o-lala ka nahin paband’ (meaning these melodious songs are not confined to time when rose and tulip bloom).

The Department of Culture and the Telangana Urdu Academy are joining hands to celebrate World Urdu Day in Hyderabad. The highlight of the event will be a mushaira at Ravindra Bharati, where poets will gather to recite their work, honoring the beauty and depth of Urdu poetry.

Sufi-Rock band from Kashmir

Adding a unique touch to the festivities, a Sufi rock band from Kashmir is set to present Allama Iqbal’s renowned poems, Shikwa and Jawab-e-Shikwa, in a new format blending qawwali and rock, which promises to captivate the audience. Additionally, the Iqbal Academy has arranged a lecture dedicated to exploring Allama Iqbal’s contributions and influence, providing a deeper understanding of his vision for Urdu and the world.

Most schools in the city are gearing up to celebrate the beauty and heritage of the Urdu language and commemorate the birth anniversary of Allama Iqbal. Students are enthusiastically preparing for this event, creating charts and projects that highlight the significance of Urdu and the life of the poet-philosopher.

Khadija-tul-Kubra, a young Class II student from Success The School, shares her excitement, saying, “I have memorized a few couplets of Allama Iqbal and am going to recite them.” Her enthusiasm mirrors that of countless children who are discovering the rich poetic traditions of Urdu through Iqbal’s timeless words.

Observing Urdu Day allows young learners to connect with their linguistic heritage and appreciate the language’s deep history, literary influence, and the profound work of poets like Allama Iqbal.

Is Urdu declining?

However, amid the celebrations, there is also a growing concern about the language’s declining use, especially among younger generations. Many parents worry about Urdu losing its place in languages like English, a necessity in today’s globalized world. But it should not be at the cost of one’s mother tongue, many feel.

A poignant nazm recently penned by poet, Iqbal Ashar, reflects this mixed sentiment of pride and pain surrounding Urdu. Here are some verses that capture the essence of Urdu’s journey:

Urdu hai mera naam, main Khusro ki paheli,

Main Meer ki hamraz hoon, Ghalib ki saheli

The poet continues, expressing sorrow over Urdu’s sidelining in its homeland:

Kyun mujh ko banate ho taasub ka nishana,

Maine to kabhi khud ko Musalman nahin mana

Dekha tha kabhi main ne bhi khushyon ka zamana

Apne hi watan mein hoon magar aaj akeli

These lines remind us of Urdu’s enduring legacy, a language that has woven its way through generations of poets and continues to embody both pride and resilience in the face of change.