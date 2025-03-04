World Wildlife Day: Younus captures stunning animal shapes in clouds

Hyderabad: World Wildlife Day, observed globally on March 3, aims to raise awareness about wildlife conservation and its impact on the environment. Wildlife plays a crucial role in protecting humans from environmental pollution.

Cloud photography expert Younus Farhan has captured images of various animals and human-like shapes formed in clouds, turning them into artistic posters. Telangana’s Chief Wildlife Warden, Elusing Meru, released these posters at his office in Khairatabad and praised Farhan for bringing a new perspective to cloud photography.

Meru remarked that the images of birds and animals in the clouds symbolize a divine message, reminding humans of their responsibility to protect wildlife. He highlighted the deep connection between humans and animals, highlighting the loyalty of pets such as cats, dogs, horses, and birds.

Younus Farhan has taken approximately 18,800 cloud photographs to date, showcasing his dedication to this unique art form.