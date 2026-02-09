Hyderabad: Allu Cinemas, a new premium cinema in Kokapet, Hyderabad, is all set to launch its operations in March 2026. The grand opening of the cinema hall will be done with the release of the much-awaited film Dhurandhar 2, starring the talented actor Ranveer Singh on 19th March. The film is an action-thriller directed by Aditya Dhar and is a sequel to the existing blockbuster film Dhurandhar: The Revenge. The release of the film will surely create a buzz.

India’s Biggest Dolby Cinema Screen

One of the major attractions of Allu Cinemas will be the enormous Dolby Cinema screen measuring 75 feet wide. It will be Asia’s largest and the world’s second-largest Dolby Cinema. Along with this technological wonder, the theatre will also incorporate Dolby Vision 3D screens and Dolby Atmos sound systems for a supreme movie-going experience for movie buffs.

Aerial view of Allu Cinemas, Kokapet, #Hyderabad 🔥



India's Largest Dolby Cinema screen opening with most awaited #DhurandharTheRevenge on March 19 💯 @AlluCinemas



— Balaji (@CINE_Theatre) February 8, 2026

A Premium Movie Experience for Western Hyderabad

Allu Cinemas is situated at Allu Studio complex to become the primary source of entertainment for residents living in western Hyderabad. The multiplex theater offers luxurious viewing experiences through modern facilities and advanced technology. Huge box office success is foreseen by releasing movies like Dhurandhar 2 during festival occasions like Eid and Ugadi.

With its advanced features and the largest Dolby screen in India, Allu Cinemas is set to change the movie experience in Hyderabad. The buzz around its opening is growing, and it is expected to become a popular spot for movie fans in the city.