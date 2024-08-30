Whale-shaped Airbus Beluga lands at Hyderabad Airport

Hyderabad: The Airbus A300-600ST Beluga, a super transporter aircraft, landed at Hyderabad’s Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) on Friday, August 30.

This marked the world’s biggest cargo plane’s third visit to the airport in Shamshabad.

The Airbus Beluga aircraft is on the way from Toulouse via France’s Marseille, Cairo of Egypt, Muscat in Oman and landed at the local airport at 12:23 am.

Also Read Airbus Beluga lands at Hyderabad airport

The aircraft then headed to Thailand at 3:00 pm after the stop at the Hyderabad Airport.

It is pertinent to mention that the world’s biggest cargo aircraft Antonov An-225 made its first landing in India at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport in May 2016. The Airport was chosen based on the infrastructure strength and technical parameters, the airport operator said.