Airbus Beluga lands at Hyderabad airport

Hyderabad: The Rajiv Gandhi International Airport at Hyderabad saw a unique visitor on Sunday night.

Airbus Beluga, one of the world’s largest cargo aeroplanes, landed at the airport Sunday night, airport operator GMR Hyderabad International Airport Limited said on Monday.

The whale-shaped Beluga reached Hyderabad airport on December 4 and will be here till 7:20 pm on December 5.

The airport authorities made special arrangements for its landing, parking and take-off. The Airbus Beluga is known for its ability to transport oversized air cargo.

It is pertinent to mention that the world’s biggest cargo aircraft Antonov An-225 made its first landing in India at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport in May 2016.

Hyderabad Airport was chosen based on the infrastructure strength and technical parameters, the airport operator said.