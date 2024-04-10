World’s first Real Madrid theme park now open in Dubai

Dubai Parks and Resorts and Real Madrid have inaugurated the much-anticipated Real Madrid World, the world’s first ever Real Madrid-themed park on Tuesday, April 9.

It will feature over 40 original Real Madrid-themed experiences, providing guests with an exclusive connection to their football heroes.

Real Madrid’s locker rooms, secret sanctuary, entertainment shows, wooden roller coaster, and tallest amusement ride in the world are among the attractions.

Real Madrid World in Dubai offers an extensive collection of official retail and merchandise for fans to explore.

“The world’s first and only Real Madrid-theme park celebrates the world’s love for sports and theme parks, presenting a unique adventure that has never been done or seen before. Real Madrid World will showcase the winning spirit of Real Madrid, embodying the deep passion that brings the club to life,” said Fernando Eiroa, CEO at Dubai Holding Entertainment.

The new addition is set to open from Sunday to Thursday from noon to 9 pm and on Friday and Saturday from noon to 10 pm at Dubai Parks and Resorts.

Tickets can be purchased at the gate at Dubai Paris and Resorts website, starting at 295 Dirham (Rs 6,684).