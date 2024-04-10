Watch: Dubai Crown Prince gives Eidiya to young muezzins

Dubai: Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, the Crown Prince of Dubai, recently gave young muezzins (who call Muslims to prayer from a mosque) Eidiya ahead of Eid Al-Fitr.

This came after Sheikh Hamdan, taking to X on Monday, April 8, announced granting Eidiya to “Muezzin Al Farij” participants in Dubai.

The initiative called “Muezzin Al Farij” was launched in 2023 by the Department of Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities in Dubai, in collaboration with Furjan Dubai, providing children aged 6-16 with training for proper recitation of the call to prayer.

It has drawn the participation of 311 children from 51 neighbourhoods in Dubai.

Dubai Media Office (DMO) video shows young muezzins receiving Eidiya in cash, thanking Sheikh Hamdan, and holding their envelope happily.

With the success of “Muezzin Al Fatij”, Sheikh Hamdan has launched the “Imam Al Farij” initiative.

“Beautiful echoes in our society of the “Al-Farej Muezzin” initiative… which encourages children to adhere to our identity and values ​​and attracted more than 311 community members in 51 neighborhoods… We also directed to expand the initiative to include the “Farej Imam”… and to grant “Eidiya” to all participants… and to intensify the initiatives. Community related to preserving our identity, values ​​and roots,” Sheikh Hamdan wrote on X.

The Imam Al Farij initiative aims to foster societal and faith values among the younger generation by connecting them with Islamic culture.