Eid Al-Fitr 2024: These countries offer visa-free travel to expats in UAE

Applying for a visa can be a difficult and time-consuming process, if you are living in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and are planning to travel internationally for the Eid Al-Fitr holiday, here is some good news.

The residents in UAE can enjoy visa-free travel to various destinations with their residency visa status.

With the holy month of Ramzan 1445 AH-2024 coming to an end and Eid Al-Fitr approaching, the country recently declared a one-week statutory holiday for both public and private sectors, starting from Monday, April 8 to Sunday, April 14.

This year, residents in UAE can enjoy a nine-day break for Eid Al-Fitr as Saturday and Sunday are official weekends in the country.

The festival of Eid Al-Fitr in UAE is likely to fall on Wednesday, April 10, as per astronomical calculations.

Some of the countries that allow UAE residents visa-free travel/visa-on-arrival

Visa-free travel or visa-on-arrival is a travel arrangement allowing individuals to obtain a visa upon arrival at their destination country’s immigration checkpoint, simplifying the process.

Azerbaijan— To obtain a 30-day tourist visa in Azerbaijan, travellers must present their passport and a valid UAE residency visa upon arrival at the airport.

Georgia— UAE residents can enter Georgia without a visa for up to 90 days, provided they present a valid UAE residency visa upon arrival.

Maldives— For UAE residents and other countries, a 30-day visa is available upon arrival. It requires a valid passport, return ticket, proof of accommodation booking, and sufficient funds for the duration of the stay.

Nepal— It is visa-on-arrival for most nationalities, including UAE residents, with options for 15, 30, or 90 days.

Oman— If their residency in the UAE is valid for a minimum of three months, residents can get a 30-day visa upon arrival in Oman.

Uzbekistan— Residents of the UAE are allowed to stay in Uzbekistan for a maximum of 30 days as long as their visa for residency in the UAE is still valid 90 days after admission.

Jordan— Jordan offers a 30-day tourist visa upon arrival for visitors from GCC countries.