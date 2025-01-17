World’s first robotic-assisted artificial heart pump implantation performed in Saudi Arabia

Riyadh: In a landmark medical achievement, King Faisal Specialist Hospital & Research Centre (KFSHRC) in Riyadh has successfully performed the world’s first robotic-assisted implantation of an artificial heart pump, the HeartMate 3, developed by Abbott.

The surgery was performed on a 35-year-old man who had been hospitalized for 120 days due to advanced heart failure. The patient’s condition had deteriorated to the point where it affected his kidney and lung functions, leaving him with limited treatment options.

This breakthrough procedure is a testament to Saudi Arabia’s growing prominence in cutting-edge medical advancements.

Also Read Google Pay set to launch in Saudi Arabia in 2025

A revolutionary approach to patient care

The innovative surgery was led by Dr. Feras Khaliel, head of cardiac surgery and director of the hospital’s Robotics and Minimally Invasive Surgery Program.

The procedure showcased the precision and efficiency of robotic-assisted surgery, drastically reducing the patient’s time in the intensive care unit to just four days—compared to the 26-day average for similar surgeries using traditional techniques.

Watch the video of implantation surgery

إنجاز طبي غير مسبوق على الصعيد العالمي..

نجح #التخصصي في إجراء أول عملية زراعة مضخة قلب اصطناعية باستخدام الروبوت في العالم، لمريض يبلغ من العمر 35 عامًا، بعد أن أمضى 120 يومًا منومًا في المستشفى؛ بسبب فشل متقدم بالقلب، أعقبه فشل في وظائف الكلى والرئتين. وبفضل الله، ثم بفضل هذا… pic.twitter.com/OoMmeK0M9o — مستشفى الملك فيصل التخصصي ومركز الأبحاث (@KFSHRC) January 16, 2025

Moreover, the overall recovery period has been dramatically shortened, with the patient expected to be discharged within 10 days, far quicker than the typical 63-day recovery period for such interventions.

Precision, safety, and minimal scarring

Dr Bjorn Zoega, deputy CEO of KFSHRC, said, “This milestone demonstrates our ability to balance bold innovation with strict safety measures, delivering cutting-edge medical solutions that redefine the possibilities in healthcare.”

He added that this achievement solidifies Saudi Arabia’s position as a global leader in medical innovation.

Dr Khaliel underscored the safety and precision of robotic-assisted surgery, noting that the patient experienced no infections or bleeding and was impressed by the minimal scarring.

This achievement builds upon KFSHRC’s impressive track record of global accomplishments, including the world’s first fully robotic heart transplant in September 2024. That procedure was performed on a 16-year-old patient suffering from end-stage heart failure.

In addition, in September 2023, KFSHRC made history by conducting the world’s first fully robotic liver transplant on a 66-year-old Saudi male who had non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NASH) and hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC).

These groundbreaking achievements underscore KFSHRC’s dedication to pioneering innovation and solidify its reputation as a global leader in specialized healthcare.