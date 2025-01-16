Google Pay set to launch in Saudi Arabia in 2025

In a major step toward advancing its digital economy, the Saudi Central Bank (SAMA) has partnered with Google to introduce Google Pay in Saudi Arabia in 2025 through the national payment network, Mada.

This initiative forms part of SAMA’s broader strategy to enhance Kingdom’s digital payments ecosystem in line with the Saudi Vision 2030 reform agenda.

Also Read Saudi Arabia to enforce mandatory qualification verification for work visas

By integrating Google Pay, SAMA aims to reduce reliance on cash while offering cutting-edge payment solutions that meet international standards.

لتوسيع نطاق استخدام الحلول التقنية المالية.. #البنك_المركزي_السعودي "ساما" و Google يوقعان اتفاقية لإتاحة خدمة الدفع Google Pay في #المملكة خلال عام 2025م.https://t.co/cv7ORw3Xkm pic.twitter.com/JNwzLsXkZb — SAMA | البنك المركزي السعودي (@SAMA_GOV) January 15, 2025

Google Pay will allow users to make secure, seamless transactions in stores, apps, and online. In addition, it will simplify card management through Google Wallet, providing a streamlined user experience.

The launch of Google Pay is a clear indicator of Saudi Arabia’s vision to modernize its financial system and become a leader in the global FinTech industry. As the Kingdom continues to implement transformative solutions, it moves closer to achieving a more sustainable, connected, and cashless society.