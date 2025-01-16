Google Pay set to launch in Saudi Arabia in 2025

This initiative aligns with SAMA’s ongoing efforts to enhance the Kingdom’s digital payments ecosystem as part of Saudi Vision 2030.

Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Published: 16th January 2025 4:54 pm IST
Google Pay set to launch in Saudi Arabia in 2025
Photo: @Matthew Kwong/Unsplash

In a major step toward advancing its digital economy, the Saudi Central Bank (SAMA) has partnered with Google to introduce Google Pay in Saudi Arabia in 2025 through the national payment network, Mada.

This initiative forms part of SAMA’s broader strategy to enhance Kingdom’s digital payments ecosystem in line with the Saudi Vision 2030 reform agenda.

By integrating Google Pay, SAMA aims to reduce reliance on cash while offering cutting-edge payment solutions that meet international standards.

Google Pay will allow users to make secure, seamless transactions in stores, apps, and online. In addition, it will simplify card management through Google Wallet, providing a streamlined user experience.

The launch of Google Pay is a clear indicator of Saudi Arabia’s vision to modernize its financial system and become a leader in the global FinTech industry. As the Kingdom continues to implement transformative solutions, it moves closer to achieving a more sustainable, connected, and cashless society.

