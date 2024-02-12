World’s largest beach club set to open in Dubai

Fundamental Hospitality in Dubai is set to open Sirene by GAIA, a luxurious beach club experience in Jumeirah One, in September 2024.

Sirene by GAIA, a 9,000 square meter beach club in Dubai’s Jumeirah coast, is set to become the world’s largest upon its launch.

The venue boasts over 400 sunbeds, swimming pools, cabanas, and dining areas, all showcasing Mediterranean cuisine curated by Dubai’s iconic restaurant GAIA.

It blends luxury dining with a laid-back beach club atmosphere, offering sharing plates and larger portions for leisurely beach days.

“It’s taken us over a year just to do the design. We’ve taken our time, but the outcome is going to be really special,” Fundamental Hospitality’s founder and CEO, Evgeny Kuzin was quoted by Arabian Business.

GAIA, launched in 2018, is a successful brand by Fundamental Hospitality, with locations in Doha, Monte Carlo, and London, and plans for Marbella and Miami this year.

Fundamental Hospitality plans to introduce 14 new brands in Dubai and internationally in the next year, with Sirene by GAIA as a key component.