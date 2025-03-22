World’s most expensive dog sold for Rs 50 crore, check details

Hyderabad: Many people today treat pets like family. Dogs are one of the most popular pets, and some dog lovers even spend a lot of money on rare and fancy breeds. One man from India has taken this love to the next level by buying one of the world’s most expensive dog.

Rs. 50 Crore on a Rare Wolfdog

S Sathish, a pet lover from Bengaluru, spent Rs. 50 crore to buy a rare dog called Cadaboms Okami. This dog is a mix of a wild wolf and a Caucasian Shepherd. It was born in the USA and came to India in February 2025. Okami is just 8 months old, but already weighs 75 kg and looks like a real wolf.

Okami is now very popular in Karnataka. He appears at events and film shows where people take photos with him. Sathish earns around Rs. 2.5 lakh for 30 minutes and up to Rs. 10 lakh for longer shows. He says, “People notice us more than movie stars!”

A Farm Just for Dogs

Sathish owns over 150 rare dogs. They live on a 7-acre farm in Bengaluru. Each dog has its own large space. Six workers care for them, and the farm has CCTV cameras and high walls for safety. Okami eats 3 kg of raw chicken every day.

Sathish used to breed dogs but stopped years ago. Now, he earns by showing his rare pets. He also owns a Chow Chow that looks like a red panda and cost Rs. 28 crore. For Sathish, dogs are more than pets — they are his passion.