World’s second Sphere set to be built in UAE

The world’s second Sphere is set to be built in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) capital, Abu Dhabi, after the opening of the first in Las Vegas.

The Department of Culture and Tourism—Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) and Sphere Entertainment Co. recently announced that they will work together to bring a Sphere to the Middle East.

Hello world, hello Abu Dhabi!



We plan to bring the world's second Sphere to Abu Dhabi, together with Sphere Entertainment Co, will elevate tourism offerings in the emirate and enhance Abu Dhabi's global position as a premier destination for entertainment, sports and culture.

This next-generation entertainment medium is set to be a significant addition to this international capital city, enhancing the entertainment options for both residents and visitors.

Sphere Abu Dhabi will replicate the size of the original Vegas venue, featuring 20,000 seats, stunning visuals, and advanced audio systems for immersive storytelling and entertainment.

The project’s exact location and construction timeline have not been disclosed at this time.

Sphere Entertainment and DCT Abu Dhabi announced that we will work together to bring the world's second Sphere to Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. Sphere Abu Dhabi is expected to be a landmark addition to this premier international capital city, elevating the entertainment

“The vision for Sphere has always included a global network of venues, and today’s announcement is a significant milestone toward that goal,” Sphere Entertainment CEO James L. Dolan said in a statement.

“Sphere is redefining live entertainment and extending the reach of its transformative impact. We are proud to collaborate with DCT Abu Dhabi to develop Sphere in their city.”

Mohamed Khalifa Al Mubarak, chairman of DCT Abu Dhabi, said, “We are excited to bring Sphere to Abu Dhabi in partnership with Sphere Entertainment, providing our residents and visitors with an extraordinary new form of entertainment. Sphere Abu Dhabi will seamlessly integrate advanced technology with captivating storytelling, creating unforgettable memories for everyone who visits.”

DCT Abu Dhabi will pay Sphere Entertainment a franchise initiation fee for the right to build the venue using its proprietary designs, technology, and intellectual property.

Construction will be funded by DCT Abu Dhabi, with Sphere Entertainment’s team of experts providing services related to development, construction, and pre-opening of the venue.

Since opening the first Sphere in Las Vegas to worldwide acclaim in September 2023, Sphere Entertainment has actively pursued its plans to develop a global network of Sphere venues. This expansion is expected to provide significant growth potential and drive new revenue streams by leveraging Sphere Entertainment’s expertise, proprietary technology, and original content.