World’s tallest woman participates in Turkish elections

Ankara: Turkey’s Rumeysa Gelgi, the world’s tallest woman, cast her vote in the Turkish presidential and parliamentary elections, on Sunday.

Through a mobile ballot box that was brought to her home, Gilgi, who is 215.16 cm (7 feet, 0.7 inches), was able to cast her vote in the Safranbolu district of Karabuk state, northern Turkey.

Taking to Instagram, Rumeysa Gelgi posted an image of herself voting and captioned, “Today, I wish that all Turkish citizens show the same sensitivity in performing their citizenship duties.”

Gelgi after casting her vote, told reporters, that the mobile ballot box was suitable for those with physical difficulties.

The 26-year-old Turkish woman suffers from Weaver syndrome, a rare genetic condition that causes excessive bone growth and leads to a very large height.

Rumeysa Gelgi has several records in the Guinness Book of Records. In 2014, she was considered the tallest-living teenage girl, while she entered the Guinness Book of Records earlier with the longest finger and hand and the largest hand of a living woman.

In 2021, the encyclopedia announced that Gilgi had become the tallest living woman in the world, with a height of 215.16 cm.

On Sunday, the voting process began throughout Turkey, starting at 8 am, and continued until 5 pm.

Turkey voted in more than 191,000 ballot boxes in the country to elect a new president for a period of 5 years and to choose the 600 members of parliament.

The preliminary results of the presidential and parliamentary elections in Turkey showed that Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan was ahead of the other two presidential contenders, Kemal Kilicdaroglu and Sinan Ogan.