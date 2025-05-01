World’s top richest actors in 2025: SRK grabs 4th spot

Mumbai: Many movie stars earn a lot of money, but only a few become super-rich by making smart business choices. A new list of the Top 10 Richest Actors in the World for 2025 is out, and most names are from Hollywood. But guess what? Only one Bollywood actor made it to the list—Shah Rukh Khan! He is the richest Indian actor and stands proudly next to some of the biggest names in the world.

Let’s look at who made the list and how they earned their huge wealth.

1. Arnold Schwarzenegger – $1.49 Billion

2. Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson – $1.19 Billion

3. Tom Cruise – $891 Million

4. Shah Rukh Khan – $876.5 Million

5. George Clooney – $742.8 Million

6. Robert De Niro – $735.35 Million

– 7. Brad Pitt – $594.23 Million

– 8. Jack Nicholson – $590 Million

– 9. Tom Hanks – $571.94 Million

– 10. Jackie Chan – $557.09 Million

What’s Next for Shah Rukh Khan?

SRK’s next film, King, directed by Siddharth Anand and Sujoy Ghosh, will start shooting in June 2025. It’s an action movie with an emotional story. The King is still ruling!

From smart business moves to iconic roles, these actors show that stardom is just the beginning. They’ve turned their fame into fortunes that reach far beyond the screen.