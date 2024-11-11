Worm infested food served at Hyderabad cafeteria

Hyderabad: Despite ongoing food safety raids across various restaurants, hostels, and cafeteria in Hyderabad, food hygiene and safety continue to be a significant concern. On Monday, November 11, a woman reportedly discovered a worm in the brinjal curry served at the cafeteria in the Purva Summit building, Hitech City.

The woman shared evidence of the contamination on social media, posting pictures of the worm in the curry. She urged authorities to take immediate action, highlighting the serious health risks posed to those who dined there today.

However, as of now, the user has not received an official response from the cafeteria in Hyderabad or the food safety department officials she tagged in her post.

I am reporting on behalf of myself and others who were served from the cafeteria. A worm has been discovered in the brinjal curry. Kindly take a look at the attached pictures.

Earlier, the food safety department raided the cafeteria of the Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology (CCMB) Hyderabad campus in Habsiguda, Secunderabad on Friday, November 8, finding multiple food safety hazards and norm violations, including operating without a valid FSSAI licence.

During the raid, officials found the kitchen infected by cockroaches and rat faeces in its storage rack. The kitchen doors and windows were not covered with nets or screens. The floor was found to be patchy and tiles were broken.

The food safety department inspectors found multiple expired cooking items at cafeteria in Hyderabad including Kohlapur jaggery, kasuri methi, corn flour and sabudana which had expired in October.

Open dustbins were found attracting a host of houseflies and other infestations. Food articles stored in the refrigerators were not labelled. Other items including atta (wheat flour) were stored directly on the floor instead of racks.

Neither the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) nor the Food Safety Training and Certification (FoSTaC) certificates were found.