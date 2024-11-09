Hyderabad: Food safety dept finds rat faeces in CCMB canteen

Hyderabad: The food safety department raided the canteen of Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology (CCMB) Hyderabad campus in Habsiguda, Secunderabad on Friday, November 8, finding multiple food safety hazards and norm violations, including operating without a valid FSSAI licence.

During the raid, officials found the kitchen infected by cockroaches and rat faeces in its storage rack.

The canteen’s kitchen doors and windows were not covered with nets or screens. The floor was found to be patchy and tiles were broken.

Expired food items

The food safety department inspectors found multiple expired cooking items, including Kohlapur jaggery, kasuri methi, corn flour and sabudana which had expired in October.

Open dustbins were found attracting a host of houseflies and other infestations. Food articles stored in the refrigerators were not labelled. Other items including atta (wheat flour) were stored directly on the floor instead of racks.

Neither the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) nor the Food Safety Training and Certification (FoSTaC) certificates were found.