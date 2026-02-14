‘Worst lyrics’: Salman Khan’s new song triggers harsh reactions online

Hyderabad: Salman Khan’s upcoming film Battle of Galwan has just released its romantic track, “Main Hoon,” in time for Valentine’s Day. The song features Salman alongside Chitrangda Singh and captures the bittersweet emotions of love, sacrifice, and separation. It highlights the contrast between the warmth of family moments and the solitude that follows when a soldier is called to duty.
The track is composed and musically directed by Ayaan Lall, with vocals by Shreya Ghoshal and Ayaan Lall. The lyrics, penned by Lall and Shabbir Ahmed, depict the quiet ache of separation, resonating with the reality of many soldier families.
Fans’ Reactions to “Main Hoon”
“Main Hoon” was unveiled to mixed reactions. While some fans loved the song’s tender portrayal of soldierly sacrifice, others criticised it for not matching the gravity of the war backdrop. Many fans expressed disappointment over the romantic track being added to a war-themed narrative, questioning the song’s relevance. Criticism extended to Salman Khan’s portrayal, with some fans commenting on his facial expressions, suggesting that he appeared unwell or unnatural.
The song’s release follows Battle of Galwan’s teaser, which gave a glimpse of Salman’s portrayal of an Indian Army officer. Based on the 2020 Galwan Valley clash between India and China, the film’s premise focuses on courage and resilience. Directed by Apoorva Lakhia and produced by Salman Khan Films, Battle of Galwan aims to highlight the sacrifices of soldiers and their families.
Battle of Galwan is set to release on April 17, with a potential move to August 14 for Independence Day. The film’s focus on personal sacrifices and bravery will likely draw a mix of admiration and criticism, with the song being just one emotional piece of the puzzle.