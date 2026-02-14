‘Worst lyrics’: Salman Khan’s new song triggers harsh reactions online

Hyderabad: Salman Khan’s upcoming film Battle of Galwan has just released its romantic track, “Main Hoon,” in time for Valentine’s Day. The song features Salman alongside Chitrangda Singh and captures the bittersweet emotions of love, sacrifice, and separation. It highlights the contrast between the warmth of family moments and the solitude that follows when a soldier is called to duty.

The track is composed and musically directed by Ayaan Lall, with vocals by Shreya Ghoshal and Ayaan Lall. The lyrics, penned by Lall and Shabbir Ahmed, depict the quiet ache of separation, resonating with the reality of many soldier families.

Fans’ Reactions to “Main Hoon”

“Main Hoon” was unveiled to mixed reactions. While some fans loved the song’s tender portrayal of soldierly sacrifice, others criticised it for not matching the gravity of the war backdrop. Many fans expressed disappointment over the romantic track being added to a war-themed narrative, questioning the song’s relevance. Criticism extended to Salman Khan’s portrayal, with some fans commenting on his facial expressions, suggesting that he appeared unwell or unnatural.

Salman should just do bigg boss now. Leave films as he seems to be not interested to work with good directors. His choices have become outdated now. @BeingSalmanKhan choosing someone like @Kunickaa son to compose and sing is so appalling and shows he doesn’t care for his fans. — 𝙃𝙪𝙙 𝙃𝙪𝙙 𝘿𝙖𝙗𝙖𝙣𝙜𝙜 (@HudHuddHere) February 14, 2026

There was a time when Salman Khan used to give us back-to-back iconic songs that ruled every playlist. His music sense was always top-notch. Not sure what’s happening these days- how are these kinds of songs getting approved for his movies? pic.twitter.com/XPOUsHLudX https://t.co/XwrbtZVKIf — Dιʋყαɳʂԋ Ƭιɯαɾι ॐ🚩 (@Breath4Salman) February 14, 2026

Bhai honestly speaking, agar aapka mann nhi hai serious hoke movies krne ka to please retire hoke apni legacy bachao. 🙏



Colonel B Santosh Babu deserves better 💔 https://t.co/ICNGxVuxOs — Being Arun (@Paneerbhujia) February 14, 2026

Bas kar mere bhai, you should know the audience pulse. Even kids would know that War movie doesn't require romantic track. Seriously what are you doing with you career. https://t.co/3CdNcqcjjG — Butterfly 🦋 (@deeekayy) February 14, 2026

The song’s release follows Battle of Galwan’s teaser, which gave a glimpse of Salman’s portrayal of an Indian Army officer. Based on the 2020 Galwan Valley clash between India and China, the film’s premise focuses on courage and resilience. Directed by Apoorva Lakhia and produced by Salman Khan Films, Battle of Galwan aims to highlight the sacrifices of soldiers and their families.

Battle of Galwan is set to release on April 17, with a potential move to August 14 for Independence Day. The film’s focus on personal sacrifices and bravery will likely draw a mix of admiration and criticism, with the song being just one emotional piece of the puzzle.