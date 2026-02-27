Mumbai: In an industry where luxury often doubles as a status symbol, Indian celebrities are known to flaunt their wealth through extravagant homes, designer accessories and high-end automobiles. Among them, Bollywood actress Urvashi Rautela has carved out a distinct identity with her unapologetically lavish lifestyle and social media displays that rarely go unnoticed.

From diamond-studded watches to making headlines as the first Indian actress to own a Rolls-Royce Cullinan, Urvashi has consistently turned heads with her purchases. Now, the actress is back in the spotlight for yet another opulent gesture, cutting what is being described as the world’s most expensive birthday cake.

Urvashi Rautela cuts ‘world’s most expensive cake’

Urvashi celebrated her 32nd birthday on February 25 with a grand bash, where she cut a seven-tier, diamond-studded cake reportedly worth Rs 16 crore. Videos and photos from the celebration flooded social media within minutes, quickly going viral and sparking widespread discussion about the staggering price tag attached to the cake. Fans and netizens alike dubbed it one of the most extravagant celebrity birthday moments in recent times.

Her fondness for luxury is not new. Last year, Urvashi became the first Indian actress to purchase a Rolls-Royce Cullinan valued at around Rs 12 crore. More recently, she added another high-end vehicle to her garage, a green Mercedes-Benz G-Wagon reportedly worth Rs 5 crore. Along with her growing collection of luxury cars, Urvashi also made it to Instagram’s Forbes Rich List, further underlining her strong digital influence.

Net worth 2026

According to various online reports, Urvashi Rautela’s net worth in 2026 is estimated to be approximately Rs 250 crore, placing her among the wealthiest actresses in the industry.

On the professional front, the actress was last seen in the Telugu action film Daaku Maharaaj and featured in a special dance number in Jaat. She has several projects lined up, including Kasoor 2 and Welcome To The Jungle.