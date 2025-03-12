Rs 12 crore car joins Urvashi Rautela’s garage, how rich is she?

Mumbai: Bollywood actress Urvashi Rautela, who was recently in the news for her movie Daaku Maharaaj, is now making headlines again! She has become the first Indian actress to buy a Rolls-Royce Cullinan.

A Luxury Car Like No Other

The Rolls-Royce Cullinan is a luxury SUV worth Rs. 12 crore. It is famous for its high-end features, comfort, and style. Before Urvashi, only top male celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Mukesh Ambani, Ajay Devgn, and Allu Arjun owned this car in India. Her purchase shows her growing success and wealth.

Urvashi Joins Instagram’s Forbes Rich List

Along with buying the car, Urvashi also made it to Instagram’s Forbes Rich List. She has over 100 million followers, making her one of India’s top social media influencers. Her online popularity helps her get big brand deals and international fame.

Urvashi Rautela’s Net Worth

Urvashi earns through acting, ramp walks, photoshoots, and brand collaborations. Reports estimate her net worth to be between Rs. 236 crore and Rs. 250 crore. She enjoys massive social media popularity and reportedly charges high fees for brand promotions. She was paid Rs. 3 crore for a three-minute performance in Daaku Maharaaj and another Rs. 3 crore for the item song Cult Mama in Skanda.

Urvashi’s song ‘Dabidi Dibidi’ from Daaku Maharaaj received criticism. Some people made fun of her dance steps. In an interview, she said everything went well during rehearsals, and she did not expect this reaction.

Urvashi was also trolled for her response to Saif Ali Khan’s attack. Instead of talking about the incident, she spoke about her film’s success and the expensive gifts from her parents. Many people felt this was insensitive, and she later apologized.

What’s Next for Urvashi?

Despite the criticism, Urvashi continues to grow in her career. She is expected to appear in upcoming films like Welcome to the Jungle and Kasoor 2.