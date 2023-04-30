Wrestlers protest at Jantar Mantar

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mansoor Hameed  |   Updated: 30th April 2023 11:57 am IST
Wrestlers protest at Jantar Mantar
New Delhi: Wrestlers Bajrang Punia, Vinesh Phogat and Sakshi Malik speak with the media during their protest at Jantar Mantar, in New Delhi, Saturday, April 29, 2023. (PTI Photo/Ravi Choudhary)
New Delhi: Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi with wrestlers Vinesh Phogat and Sakshi Malik during their protest at Jantar Mantar, in New Delhi, Saturday, April 29, 2023. (PTI Photo/Atul Yadav)
New Delhi: Wrestlers Bajrang Punia and Vinesh Phogat during their protest at Jantar Mantar, in New Delhi, Saturday, April 29, 2023. (PTI Photo/Atul Yadav)
New Delhi: Boxer Vijender Singh with wrestler Bajrang Punia during wrestlers’ protest at Jantar Mantar, in New Delhi, Saturday, April 29, 2023. (PTI Photo/Atul Yadav)
New Delhi: Wrestler Sangita Phogat during wrestlers’ protest at Jantar Mantar, in New Delhi, Saturday, April 29, 2023. (PTI Photo)
New Delhi: Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi with wrestlers Bajrang Punia, Vinesh Phogat and Sakshi Malik during their protest at Jantar Mantar, in New Delhi, Saturday, April 29, 2023. (PTI Photo/Ravi Choudhary)
New Delhi: AAP leader Ashok Tanwar talks to the media while visiting wrestlers during their protest at Jantar Mantar, in New Delhi, Saturday, April 29, 2023. (PTI Photo)
New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal with wrestlers Vinesh Phogat, Sakshi Malik and Sangita Phogat during their protest at Jantar Mantar, in New Delhi, Saturday, April 29, 2023. (PTI Photo/Ravi Choudhary)

Tags
