New Delhi: Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi with wrestlers Vinesh Phogat and Sakshi Malik during their protest at Jantar Mantar, in New Delhi, Saturday, April 29, 2023. (PTI Photo/Atul Yadav) New Delhi: Wrestlers Bajrang Punia and Vinesh Phogat during their protest at Jantar Mantar, in New Delhi, Saturday, April 29, 2023. (PTI Photo/Atul Yadav) New Delhi: Boxer Vijender Singh with wrestler Bajrang Punia during wrestlers' protest at Jantar Mantar, in New Delhi, Saturday, April 29, 2023. (PTI Photo/Atul Yadav) New Delhi: Wrestler Sangita Phogat during wrestlers' protest at Jantar Mantar, in New Delhi, Saturday, April 29, 2023. (PTI Photo) New Delhi: Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi with wrestlers Bajrang Punia, Vinesh Phogat and Sakshi Malik during their protest at Jantar Mantar, in New Delhi, Saturday, April 29, 2023. (PTI Photo/Ravi Choudhary) New Delhi: AAP leader Ashok Tanwar talks to the media while visiting wrestlers during their protest at Jantar Mantar, in New Delhi, Saturday, April 29, 2023. (PTI Photo) New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal with wrestlers Vinesh Phogat, Sakshi Malik and Sangita Phogat during their protest at Jantar Mantar, in New Delhi, Saturday, April 29, 2023. (PTI Photo/Ravi Choudhary)